Punch Off the Pounds

Hook

For shoulders, arms, and abs



Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Bring fists to cheekbone level, with elbows in toward chest. Lift heel of right foot, and pivot the ball of right foot, right hip, and right shoulder to the left. At the same time, lift right elbow so arm is parallel to floor; punch while twisting your body, keeping your elbow bent to 90 degrees. Return to starting position, and repeat with left arm to complete 1 rep. Do as many reps as you can in 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, then repeat 3–5 times.



Trainer tip: To strengthen your core, tighten abs with each punch.