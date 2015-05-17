Punch Off the Pounds

Get rid of the weight quickly with this go-to exercise.
May 17, 2015
One-two punch
For arms and chest
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Bring fists to cheekbone level, with elbows in toward chest. Punch right arm forward, thumb facing up; as right arm comes back, punch with left arm. That’s 1 rep. Do as many reps as you can in 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, then repeat 3–5 times.
Trainer tip: To really get your heart pumping, punch for 1 minute, then rest for 1 minute. Repeat 3 times.
Front kick
For quads and abs
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Bring fists to cheekbone level, with elbows in toward chest. Raise right knee to hip height, flex your foot, then quickly kick your foot straight out. Return to starting position, and repeat with left leg to complete 1 rep. Do as many reps as you can in 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds; repeat 3–5 times.
Trainer tip: To add more of a challenge, raise knee to chest before kicking; to make it easier, kick lower and slower.
Hook
For shoulders, arms, and abs
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Bring fists to cheekbone level, with elbows in toward chest. Lift heel of right foot, and pivot the ball of right foot, right hip, and right shoulder to the left. At the same time, lift right elbow so arm is parallel to floor; punch while twisting your body, keeping your elbow bent to 90 degrees. Return to starting position, and repeat with left arm to complete 1 rep. Do as many reps as you can in 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, then repeat 3–5 times.
Trainer tip: To strengthen your core, tighten abs with each punch.
High knees
For legs and abs
Stand with feet hip-width apart, arms reaching overhead. Lift left knee toward chest, exhaling and contracting abs as if doing a crunch; at the same time, bend elbows and bring fists down in front of shoulders. Return to starting position, and repeat with right leg to complete 1 rep. Do as many reps as you can in 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, then repeat 3–5 times.
Trainer tip: For more of a challenge, hold a 3- to 5-pound dumbbell or medicine ball between your hands.
Combo drill
To add a cardio blast to this strengthening routine, put on some fast-paced music and match the beat while you punch, pivot, and kick your way through this sequence: