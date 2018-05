18 of 25

Self-portrait of the artist with defibrillator

Like most middle-aged women, I hate any photo of me, even before it's taken. The mind is convinced the body is still in its 20s, despite the evidence. I felt, though, it was important to include a portrait of me in my heart defibrillator vest/harness. Shots of the harness alone recalled torture or chastity devices from the Dark Ages, but you can make out the flattering extra-wide straps under my camisole.



I wear the vest every waking and sleeping moment, so I'm used to strapping it on, recharging the battery, and positioning the many layers on top (support, T-shirt, and top shirt). The vest serves a second purpose: giant sweat sponge when I wear all those garments on my bike or the subway.