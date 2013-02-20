Help Fight Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Help Fight Ovarian Cancer
Health.com
February 20, 2013
1 of 6
Pucker up
L’Oréal Paris has joined the fight. For every purchase of its
Color of Hope line
's lip color, the company will make a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
2 of 6
Wrapping up
The elegant
White + Warren Teal cashmere wrap
($250) is a cozy way to offer support; all proceeds go to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
3 of 6
Say it write
“It whispers, so listen,” a saying that refers to ovarian cancer’s silent symptoms, appears on one of these
Notecards by Mer
($24.99 for 10 cards); $1 per box goes to ovarian cancer research.
4 of 6
An ear for the cure
Sixty percent of profits from sales of
Obsidian Jewels' Mary Ann earrings
($40) are donated to the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance.
5 of 6
Swing away
Each year, the
Callaway Golf Foundation Women’s Cancer Initiative
donates proceeds from its ovarian cancer line of golf products to ovarian cancer research.
6 of 6
Flicker of hope
All year, 20% of proceeds from sales of the
Soya Love Hope candle
($28) go to the Lynne Cohen Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research.
