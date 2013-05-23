The Amazing Benefits of Milk

Thanks to vitamins A and D, and lactic acid, milk softens even the driest wintertime skin. Try this bath mixture from Bermuda's Spa at Elbow Beach: Drizzle 1/2 cup honey into running water as you fill the tub; add 2 cups of warm whole milk.
Eye gel
Give the cucumbers a rest. Instead, dip cotton balls in cold whole milk, wring them out, and apply to eyelids. The fat in milk hydrates parched skin and reduces swelling, says dermatologist Jeanette Jacknin, MD, author of Smart Medicine for Your Skin.
PMS fighter
Women who get more calcium and vitamin D (which helps us absorb calcium) all month long by drinking either skim or low-fat milk have lower risks of developing PMS, according to a study from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
Fertility booster
Trying for a baby? Add whole milk to your diet. In a Harvard study, women who ate more than one daily serving of high-fat dairy were 25% less likely to suffer ovulation problems than those who ate one or fewer servings a week.
