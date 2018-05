“Forward.” That was Hoda Kotb’s motto after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstruction in 2007. While the TODAY show anchor’s treatment has kept her cancer-free since, it also made her unable to conceive, thwarting her longtime plans to have her own child.

That didn’t stop Kotb from fulfilling her dreams of motherhood. In 2017, she adopted a newborn daughter. “It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all,” she told PEOPLE. “But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.”