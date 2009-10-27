Pear-Shaped? What to Wear
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Style
Pear-Shaped? What to Wear
Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 3
Work: High-Waisted Skirt
A high-waisted skirts elongates and slenderizes hips and thighs. Pair with a ruffled or embroidered blouse to draw attention away from your lower half.
Tory Burch top ($295; 866-480-8679),
Tocca
skirt ($264),
Butter
pumps ($220)
Advertisement
2 of 3
Dinner out: Bootleg pants
Bootleg pants and a top with billowing sleeves balance out big thighs, making them less overpowering. When buying an unstructured top, pick one with a slimming belt.
French Connection blouse ($128; 800-622-9748),
Club Monacopants
($129),
Ann Taylor
platform shoes ($138),
M. Clifford Designs
tote ($595)
3 of 3
Cocktail party: Skinny zones
This dress emphasizes your skinny zones. The big belt hits where you’re naturally thin (below the bust), while clever color-fading highlights the narrowest part of your legs.
Donna Morgan
dress ($135),
Butter
T-strap heels ($220).
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up