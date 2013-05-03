Naturally Gorgeous Hair Makeovers

6 of 7

Kimberly Lenny, 28

"My new look is stylish yet practical. I can blow-dry for a more polished effect or keep it a little wavy by air-drying it.”



The backstory “My father called my old style—or lack of style—‘surfer hair,’” Kimberly says. “I think my level of effort was apparent.” David pointed out that she has a strong jawline and didn’t need to go too short. “If the ends fell near her cheeks, they’d add unwanted fullness,” he says.