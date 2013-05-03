Naturally Gorgeous Hair Makeovers

Want a fresh look for fall? These women did, too, so we asked star stylist David Evangelista, owner of the David Evangelista Salon at the Cornelia Day Resort in New York City, to tweak away. One ground rule: The cuts had to be truly low-maintenance. Check out the amazing results.
Libby Sentz, 35
After I let go of my long hair, I felt a sense of liberation. And it’s so wash-and-wear. In fact, blow-drying turns it into a frizzy mess.”
The backstory: “Being a dancer, I never wore my hair down because it was so big and heavy—and it made me sweat more,” Libby explains. David agrees: “We needed to lose about 10 inches since all this hair was robbing her ringlets of bounce and pulling down her features.”
The update: Libby
A chin-length bob with long, angled layers adds much-needed sass and exposes this dancer’s long, graceful neck. Colorist Gary Wagner gave Libby’s hair a chestnut base, then wove in subtle auburn highlights throughout her top layers.
This cut saves me 15 minutes in the morning. I just shampoo, rub in a little styling wax to enhance the texture, and go.”
The backstory “I’m starting my own interior design firm, and I wanted a cut that’s stylish and mature,” she says. David’s take: “Before, her hair was shapeless and dragged down her pretty facial features.”
The update: Vennie
David cut off 9 inches to create a shaggy (and low-fuss) textured crop with short layers in back and longer ones in front. Colorist William Simon applied a clear gloss—a mix of cuticle-sealing silicones and conditioners—to amp up shine and enhance Vennie’s natural shade.
Her go-to styling aid Bed Head Wax Stick ($17.95; professional salons)
Kimberly Lenny, 28
"My new look is stylish yet practical. I can blow-dry for a more polished effect or keep it a little wavy by air-drying it.”
The backstory “My father called my old style—or lack of style—‘surfer hair,’” Kimberly says. “I think my level of effort was apparent.” David pointed out that she has a strong jawline and didn’t need to go too short. “If the ends fell near her cheeks, they’d add unwanted fullness,” he says.
The update: Kimberly
David took Kimberly’s length up 4 inches to just below her chin, then added angled layers. And colorist Eugenia Iordache-Cabrera lightened Kimberly’s dirty blonde hair to a sunnier hue.
Her go-to styling aid Suave Professionals Vibrant Shine Mist ($2.49; drugstores)
