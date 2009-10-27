Make Over My Commute!

1 of 9 Digital Vision/Getty Images

A five-second trick to ease road rage

While you’re waiting at a red light, try this stress-relieving trick from Maureen Hagan, a licensed physiotherapist and fitness instructor for the IDEA Health and Fitness Association: Sit up straight, hold the steering wheel, bend elbows to 45-degree angles, and inhale as you grip the wheel tightly; hold for 3 to 5 seconds. Then exhale, releasing the tension in your hands and arms without letting go of the wheel.