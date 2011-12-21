Healthy Homemade Breads

Think outside the bread box with these five fantastic recipes to make typical wheat or white bread pop with flavor.

More
Health.com
December 21, 2011
1 of 6 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Sour cream, cheddar, and green-onion drop biscuits

Breads and rolls are the perfect opportunity to wow your dinner guests with surprising and complementary flavors. If a loaf of boring white bread is staring you in the face, try these six recipes that will have you thinking outside the bread box.

With half the butter and fat of traditional biscuits, these goodies are best served warm the day they are baked. The onions add some immunity-boosting vitamin C.

Try this recipe!
Advertisement
2 of 6 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Stout chocolate-cherry bread

This baked treat is full of inflammation-fighting tart cherries and antioxidant-rich chocolate. The dark stout beer adds an extra dose of antioxidants and silicon, which can help boost bone density. 

Try this recipe!
3 of 6 Randy Mayor

Orange rolls

Serve these tasty treats fresh out of the oven. The sweet orange flavor gives you a boost of vitamin C, which can help with everything from making a cold milder and lowering hypertension to fighting inflammation and strengthening bones.

Try this recipe!
Advertisement
4 of 6 Randy Mayor

Rosemary-apple bread

Rosemary has surprising healing powers, from improving long-term memory to treating hair loss. Its piney fragrance can also help reduce stress and anxiety. Get it guilt-free; this has almost a third of the fat of traditional homemade bread.

Try this recipe!
Advertisement
5 of 6 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Buttered sweet-potato knot rolls

Serve these delicious, guilt-free treats piping hot. They have about one-third the calories and fat of traditional rolls, and a boost of beta-carotene from naturally sweet sweet potatoes.

Try this recipe!
Advertisement
6 of 6 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Cinnamon-raisin bread

One delicious slice boasts almost double the calcium, double the protein, and triple the iron found in a store-bought swirl. Cinnamon, as well as other spices, can also boost health without adding calories.

Try this recipe!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up