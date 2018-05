Adjusting to a new bedtime after flying through more than two time zones can be difficult, especially if you're headed from west to east. Arand suggests adapting your sleep-med schedule to your new bedtime as long as the adjustment doesn't result in taking two pills in less than eight hours. Additionally, you can plan ahead: A few days before your trip, start taking melatonin an hour before what your bedtime will be at your destination. (If you are flying from Los Angeles to New York and typically go to bed at 10 p.m., for instance, take the melatonin at 6 p.m.) Dr. Schulman says this trick is best for people who will be away for four days or more. If you don't take sleep meds regularly but think you might need them for an overnight flight, ask your doctor for a prescription pill; they tend to leave you less groggy the next day than over-the-counter formulas will.( Click here for more jet lag and travel remedies .)