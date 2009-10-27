More Good News About Cranberries

Who knew these tart berries help your heart, skin, and shape? Now even more reasons to enjoy this wonder-fruit.
Heart helper
Go ahead, have a Cosmo at your next holiday bash. In a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, people who drank a glass of unsweetened cranberry juice a day increased their HDL, or good, cholesterol by about 10 percent. Alcohol also boosts HDL.
Brain booster
If you want to stay brilliant, be sure to snack on sweetened dried cranberries. Their antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds may protect the brain from age-related memory and coordination loss, according to Tufts University research.
Diet aid
Make this light dressing from Julie Cecchini, owner of Terra Americana specialty foods in Westfield, Mass. Poke holes in 1/4 cup fresh cranberries, put them in a bottle with 10 ounces of heated white wine vinegar, and steep for 2 weeks. Use it on your salads.
Skin saver
Cranberries’ nutrients soothe skin. Try this body scrub from the Wauwinet Spa by the Sea in Nantucket, Mass. Blend 1/4 cup honey, 2 tablespoons dried cranberries, and 1/4 cup unscented body oil in a blender. Apply, then relax for 10 minutes; rinse.
