How to Care for Problem Skin in the Winter

Bathe briefly

When it's cold outside, some of us prolong our hot showers and baths, which is a recipe for dry, irritated skin, says Dr. Menter. Instead he recommends you:



1. Keep the shower as brief as possible and use lukewarm, not hot, water.

2. Switch to less aggressive, moisture-rich soaps made for sensitive skin, such as those made by Dove and Aveeno.

3. Gently pat yourself dry to avoid traumatizing or overdrying the skin.

4. Apply moisturizer while your skin is still slightly damp.



Therapeutic baths, such as oatmeal baths or sea salt baths, may help some patients, but they tend to take time, and some salt treatments can be drying, so it’s important to moisturize afterward.