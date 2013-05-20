How to Make Your Own Spring Rolls

2 of 4

Step 1

Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the vermicelli; cook for 3–4 minutes. Drain and rinse noodles under cold water; set aside. Halve shrimp lengthwise, and chill until ready to use. Working with 1 sheet of rice paper at a time, dip in a shallow dish of warm water until pliable. Lay rice paper on a dry surface, and blot away excess water.