How to Make Your Own Spring Rolls

Health.com
May 20, 2013
Getting started

Wow your guests with this recipe that includes fresh shrimp and bright greens wrapped in delicate rice paper and served alongside a flavorful Dipping Sauce. Best of all, these light Vietnamese treats come together in 3 easy steps.

Prep: 40 minutes
Cook: 7 minutes
Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:
Half 8-ounce package dry rice vermicelli
1 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined, and cooked
Sixteen 8-inch round sheets rice paper
2 cups red leaf lettuce leaves
1/2 cup fresh mint
2 cups mung bean sprouts
Step 1

Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the vermicelli; cook for 3–4 minutes. Drain and rinse noodles under cold water; set aside. Halve shrimp lengthwise, and chill until ready to use. Working with 1 sheet of rice paper at a time, dip in a shallow dish of warm water until pliable. Lay rice paper on a dry surface, and blot away excess water.
Step 2

Place 4 shrimp halves on the lower center of rice paper. Top with 1/4 cup cooked noodles, some lettuce, 3–4 mint leaves, and 2 tablespoons bean sprouts.
Step 3

Fold in sides of rice paper toward center, and roll up wrapper away from you into a tight log. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cover with plastic wrap until ready to serve. Slice rolls in half, using a slightly wet knife. (Serving size: 2 rolls and 2 tablespoons Dipping Sauce).

Nutrition:
Calories 337; Fat 7g (sat 1g, mono 3g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 84mg; Protein 17g; Carbohydrate 52g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 455mg; Calcium 71mg

