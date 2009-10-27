7 Snacks Under 70 Calories
Home
Food
7 Snacks Under 70 Calories
Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 7
69 calories
Better-for-you than potato chips, Lovelier than taco chips: Seven
Terra Stripes & Blues Sea Salt Exotic Vegetable Chips
will satisfy your need to nosh.
2 of 7
42 calories
One Choxie Cardamom Artisan Truffle Tile. Get 'em only at
Target
. Did we mention that chocolate is loaded with antioxidants?
3 of 7
45 calories
One-half package
Kellogg’s Yogos Bits Strawberry Slam
will satisfy your sweet tooth without ruining your waistline.
4 of 7
50 calories
Two
TrueNorth Almond Clusters
. So much chocolate richness. So few calories.
5 of 7
68 calories
Health
's Berrylicious Smoothie (blend 1/2 cup chilled skim milk, 1/4 cup blueberries, and 1/4 teaspoon honey). Fuel up with one for breakfast or after a workout.
6 of 7
47 calories
One
Pepperidge Farm Blueberry Verona Cookie
packs fruit flavor and a crumbly shortbread crust. Mmmm.
7 of 7
Yunkee Kim (all)
38 calories
One cup
Oogie’s Gourmet Popcorn, Sun-Dried Tomato & Parmesan
. Cheesy, salty, melts on your tongue. What are you waiting for?
