Your Head-to-Toe Guide to Natural Health

4 of 8

Pelvis, urinary tract, colon

Pelvis: To relieve menstrual cramps naturally, try taking black cohosh, magnesium supplements, omega-3 fatty acids, or vitamins C, B, and B6—all of which are thought to ease pain; calendula oil (made from marigolds) applied topically may help, too. Castor oil packs placed on the abdomen may also decrease pain, reduce inflammation, and increase relaxation. And acupuncture and magnet therapy have been shown to dramatically reduce menstrual cramps and pelvic pain.



Urinary tract: It’s not an old wives’ tale: Cranberries, in juice or capsules, can keep bacteria from sticking to the bladder wall—and this can help fight urinary tract infections. The herb uva ursi (bearberry) might provide some relief, too; it contains a natural anti­biotic that soothes irritation and reduces inflammation caused by bladder infections.



Colon: Research shows that hypnotherapy improves irritable bowel syndrome in most patients who try it. And probiotics, specifically Lactobacillus GG or Bacillus coagulans, can help maintain healthy gastrointestinal flora and restore balance after a bout of traveler’s diarrhea.