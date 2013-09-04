Celebrities Turn to Trapeze, Martial Arts to Get Summer Fit

7 of 9 LIFE.com

Zachary Quinto

"There was a group of us who did sort of a Star Trek boot camp in preparation for some of the physical scenes we would be doing. That changed my routine because it gave me more structure than my own physical workout regimen. This summer, I’d like to get back to that. I will go to the gym as much as possible and do a lot of yoga.” —Zachary Quinto, Star Trek