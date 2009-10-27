You'll Love These Daypacks

Health.com
October 27, 2009
Convenient carriers

Wherever you’re headed, lugging your stuff can be a workout—but not with these three new daypacks that offer comfort, style, and functionality.
For work

Swap that lame laptop bag for the nylon Columbia Cate Cyber Convertible, which has lots of internal and external pockets. Use it as a tote, shoulder bag, or backpack. Available in black and brown. ($65)
For the beach

The polyester Dakine Academy pack sports a side-zip water-bottle sleeve, an insulated compartment to keep perishables cooler longer, and a handy pocket for sunglasses. Available in eight fun patterns. ($45)
For hiking

The roomy nylon Deuter ACT Trail 28 SL—featuring a curved waist belt, narrower shoulder straps, and a shorter torso length—is designed especially for a woman’s body. ($125)

