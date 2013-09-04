Celebrity Couples: Who's Healthy, Who's Not?

Healthy (and not-so-healthy) celebrity couples, plus their tips to steal and traps to avoid.
September 04, 2013
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
The Grammy-winning singer and the 7th Heaven actress have been photographed running together near their apartment in New York City. Both are serious about strength-training, as is evident by their toned physiques.
Timberlake shaped up with a grueling bootcamp while filming Alpha Dog in 2006, and Biel gets her famously toned arms by doing push-ups. “Everybody I train ends up doing push-ups at some point because they are so beneficial. They help you get incredible arms!” says Biel's trainer, Jason Walsh.
This fit power couple knows the secret to a healthy marriage. For his role in I, Robot, Smith shrunk his body fat to 7.5%. (The average American male has approximately 17% to 19%.)
Pinkett-Smith is a yoga advocate. “I usually do my yoga at home in the evenings for about an hour,” she told Women’s Health in 2005.
They spend quality time with their family but don’t feel guilty when they are away. “I make sure I get jobs so that I can go away and have promotional tours and have an excuse to be alone,” Pinkett-Smith toldPeople. But the distance doesn’t worry Smith. “I knew you were that person for me because you’re loyal, to a fault,” he said of Jada in Essence in 2008.
Singer Fergie (born Stacy Ann Ferguson) knows how to keep her—and husband Josh Duhamel's—“humps” in great shape. The couple is well-known for outside workouts, often running and doing push-ups. A former crystal meth addict, Fergie is now fitter than ever, and even lost 13 pounds in 2009. “Fergie is very disciplined,” says trainer Natasha Kufa.
Fergie and Duhamel take time to themselves too. “He just dances for me in private,” the singer told Playboy in 2007. They also enjoy quirky, romantic activities such as fishing, karaoke, and painting. “We stay out of the spotlight as much as we can.” says Duhamel.
Though this couple's marriage may be strong, their healthy ways are debatable. “Yes, well, it’s been well-known that I’m an abuser of drugs and alcohol for the best part of my life,” Ozzy admitted to CNN, but claimed to be attending meetings to stop drug use completely.
Sharon was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2002. She had her left descending colon removed and followed the surgery up with chemotherapy. But she’s no stranger to surgery: “I made fun of the ladies who were nipped, tucked, and pulled. That is, until I joined the club. Now I’ve got my membership; I’m not going to let it expire,” Osbourne toldPeople.
Both Penn and Wright-Penn have successful acting careers, but, in terms of health, this couple doesn't top the list. Penn met Wright-Penn while bumming a cigarette, and both continue to smoke. Penn even lit up two cigarettes during a 2008 news conference in Cannes, defying French smoking laws.
They began dating shortly after Penn’s 1989 divorce from Madonna and were married in 1996. The couple announced divorce and separation plans in both 2007 and 2009, and finalized their split in 2010, which may have affected their health—and certainly their stress levels. Divorce and separation are associated with increased anxiety, depression, and risk of alcohol abuse, according to a 1997 study.