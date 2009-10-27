Healthy, Easy Recipes for Every Dad

Dad-friendly meals

Summer is in full swing as Father's Day approaches, and that means family, food, and fun. Let Dad choose from these special Father's Day recipes, which will leave him feeling satisfied and appreciated.

Cajun Cool Cheeseburgers
If Dad's grilling, he probably wants to cook up a thick, juicy burger. Red pepper and Creole seasoning give this Cajun-style burger a kick of flavor. By combining ground turkey and ground round, you get a leaner, less-fatty burger, with the same savory taste. Topped with feta and blue cheese, these burgers provide almost 20% of your daily calcium needs.

Instead of french fries, serve with a healthy, summery Confetti Slaw With Poppy Seed Dressing.

Try this recipe: Cajun Cool Cheeseburgers
Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak With Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce

Grill up this hearty, flavor-filled meal in no time. The sauce packs a punch with a sweet and spicy mix that will make Dad's mouth water. And flank steak is a lean, healthier cut of meat that will save you from extra saturated fat.

To top off this delectable dish, serve a Two-Potato Salad With Mustard-Chive Dressing. Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A, and they add color to your dish.

Try this recipe: Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak With Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce
Baked Pasta With Sausage, Tomatoes, and Cheese

Even fussy eaters will enjoy this appetizing dish, making Dad's holiday a little more relaxing. This recipe calls for turkey Italian sausage, which is lower in saturated fat than pork sausage. But don't be afraid to substitute ground turkey or ground beef. Try a fat-free cheese and whole-wheat ziti for a fiber-rich alternative. And be sure to reheat the leftovers on a busy school night.

Try this recipe: Baked Pasta With Sausage, Tomatoes, and Cheese
Crab Cakes With Fresh Corn Salsa

Step outside the normal grill fare with crab cakes, and people will know it's a special occasion. Crab meat is low in saturated fat and high in both vitamin B12 and protein. Dress up this already tasty dish with an easy-to-make corn salsa—it's low in calories and in fat, and adds a tangy flavor. If you have extra salsa, put it out with some tortilla chips for a crowd-pleasing appetizer.

Try this recipe: Crab Cakes With Fresh Corn Salsa
Overnight Caramel French Toast

Give Dad a sweet start to his special day with this irresistible baked French toast. It's prepared the night before, which means it's ready to go as soon as Dad wakes up itching for a tasty breakfast. Try using thick slices of whole-grain bread for a fiber boost. Top with raspberries for added antioxidants and a tart flavor.

Try this recipe: Overnight Caramel French Toast

