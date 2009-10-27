Healthy, Easy Recipes for Every Dad

Step outside the normal grill fare with crab cakes, and people will know it's a special occasion. Crab meat is low in saturated fat and high in both vitamin B12 and protein. Dress up this already tasty dish with an easy-to-make corn salsa—it's low in calories and in fat, and adds a tangy flavor. If you have extra salsa, put it out with some tortilla chips for a crowd-pleasing appetizer.