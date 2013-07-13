5 Fab Fish Dishes

Fish may be the perfect go-to dinner. It’s easy to buy and throw together (secrets ahead), and most types are naturally low in saturated fat and calories and are a great source of protein and heart-healthy omega-3s. But with all the warnings about high mercury levels and overfished varieties, you want the bottom line on which fish to put into regular rotation. These recipes all feature safe fish, so break out the lemon wedges and treat yourself tonight to this ultimate summer health food!
Halibut With Panko-Horseradish Crust and Warm Fingerling Potato Salad
Kick up the flavor of this mild fish with a zesty horseradish coating. Roasting at a high temperature forms a crisp crust without the excess fat of frying. A tangy lemon-mustard dressing brightens tender, potassium-rich potatoes for a simple, low-fat side dish. Get a fiber and vitamin C boost from the fresh fennel salad.
Tender and slightly sweet, scallops are full of heart-healthy vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids. They take minutes to prepare and are perfect for a quick weeknight meal. (Be careful: Like shrimp, scallops will develop a rubbery texture if overcooked.) Enjoy fresh summer corn, savory herbs, and protein-packed edamame in this delicious and antioxidant-rich spin on the traditional succotash.
With its mild flavor and tender, flaky texture, tilapia is the perfect fish for these southwestern tacos. The topping of tangy pickled radishes and onions, vitamin C-rich mango, and fresh cilantro helps boost your immunity, while creamy avocado adds heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. Wrap it up with yellow or blue corn tortillas, which have 50% more fiber and nearly half the fat and calories of flour-based versions.
Go Greek with this flavorful version of souvlaki featuring vitamin B-rich shrimp and fresh herbs. Hearty whole-grain flatbread contains fiber and a trio of heart-healthy minerals: magnesium, potassium, and selenium. The simple raita sauce, made with tangy low-fat yogurt and pungent garlic, provides calcium and cancer-fighting compounds. For even more color, try a combination of yellow and red cherry tomatoes.
If you like the classic French nicoise salad, you (and your guests) will love this delicious grilled version. Tuna has a rich and meaty flesh and is full of omega-3 fatty acids that help your heart and boost brain function. (Look for albacore or yellowfin tuna versus the bluefin variety, which has higher mercury levels.)