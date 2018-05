5 Fab Fish Dishes

Fish may be the perfect go-to dinner. It’s easy to buy and throw together (secrets ahead), and most types are naturally low in saturated fat and calories and are a great source of protein and heart-healthy omega-3s. But with all the warnings about high mercury levels and overfished varieties, you want the bottom line on which fish to put into regular rotation . These recipes all feature safe fish, so break out the lemon wedges and treat yourself tonight to this ultimate summer health food!