Feed the Belly: Recipes for a Healthy Pregnancy

If you're expecting, you probably have a million questions about how to ensure the best health possible for your baby. In her book, Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom's Healthy Eating Guide 's Senior Food and Nutrition Editor (and mom!) Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, provides the latest information on every aspect of a healthy pregnancy, from morning sickness and cravings to constant worries over what's safe to eat. The following easy-to-make meals, excerpted from the book's 65 mouthwatering recipes, are bound to satisfy you and your hungry tummy.Frances Largeman-Roth, RD © 2009. Published by Sourcebooks, Inc.