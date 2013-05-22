Feed the Belly: Recipes for a Healthy Pregnancy

If you're expecting, you probably have a million questions about how to ensure the best health possible for your baby. In her book, Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom's Healthy Eating Guide, Health's Senior Food and Nutrition Editor (and mom!) Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, provides the latest information on every aspect of a healthy pregnancy, from morning sickness and cravings to constant worries over what's safe to eat. The following easy-to-make meals, excerpted from the book's 65 mouthwatering recipes, are bound to satisfy you and your hungry tummy.
"It turns out many women have cravings for lemonade during their pregnancies, so I developed this easy-to-make recipe. Using fresh lemons and a bit of honey, this refreshing drink has a slightly tart, not-too-sweet taste. If you prefer sugar, you can heat the same amount of sugar with a cup of water on the stove until you get a syrup. And, it may just help with your morning sickness—at least for awhile."
"You'll get 40% of your daily protein requirement, plus plenty of iron and fiber, with these savory burgers. Turkey may be bland on its own, but the neutral taste allows you to try a variety of different flavors. Try using feta and black olives for a Greek-style burger, or cilantro and chili pepper for a Mexican kick. If you're feeling a bit bloated, skip the cheese and bun to cut down on sodium."
"Get more than 30% of your daily calcium needs—for your baby's growing bones—wrapped up in cheesy goodness. Plus using whole-wheat macaroni will up your fiber intake and aid in digestion. It makes six servings, so you'll have plenty of leftovers for when you don't feel like cooking."
"This creamy milkshake can be used as a meal, or divided in two for a tasty snack. It contains over 30% of your daily calcium needs, 20% of your folic acid requirement, and much-needed omega-3 fatty acids from the soymilk and wheat germ. Plus it's yummy, chocolatey, and very decadent. Need I say more?"
"If you have a serious craving for Taco Bell, skip the drive-thru and make this protein-packed salad. Lean sirloin and black beans provide iron, B12 vitamins, and zinc. Plus 10 grams of fiber knocks out about a third of your requirement for the day. If you're not dealing with heartburn, feel free to kick up the spice to your taste."