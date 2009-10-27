Best Budget-Friendly Wines (for Under $12)

Think you can't afford a great bottle of wine? Check out these surprisingly great sips for every budget.
Cline Zinfandel
California 2006 ($11.99)
Hints of juicy raspberry and piquant black pepper, plus a silky texture—what more could you ask from a wine that’s affordable and yummy enough to serve to guests? Pair it with our Flank Steak With Potatoes, and you’ll see why it’s a sommelier’s everyday favorite.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio
California 2007 ($8)
This Pinot is a true find. In contrast to Italian Pinot Grigios, this California bottle is more vibrant and peachier—perfect for the warmer-weather months. It’s snappy on its own and is a great match for our Cheese-Bacon Tart or Chicken in Spicy Chipotle Sauce.
Marques de Caceres Rioja Rosado
Spain 2007 ($7.99)
The Rioja region of Spain delivers deals in every color, including pink. But this isn’t a sweet blush wine; it’s a true rosé, meaning it’s dry, spicy-savory, and full of crisp fruit notes. And it goes perfectly with our Hoisin Pork With Vegetables and Noodles.
