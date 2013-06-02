The Age-Proof Diet

As our bodies age, they require meals that consist of more than just Pringles and Dr Pepper. You need to put the healthiest fuel possible in your body to help prevent chronic diseases and bring back the energy you had in your 20s. Read which foods will keep you feeling your best at any age.
What you need: Energy to handle insane hours at the office, young children at home, or any other stress factor.
How to get it: You don't have to eat like a rabbit to get essential vitamins and minerals. Antioxidant-rich veggies like tomatoes and bell peppers make great additions to salads, sandwiches, and pizzas. To avoid a mid-afternoon meltdown, choose low-fat dairy products that will keep you satiated.
What you need: A filling dinner that is low in calories but high in the nutrients you may have missed during the day.
How to get it: Lean beef is a great source of iron that many women lack, especially when they're menstruating. Get folate (which may lower risk for cervical cancer) through fresh vegetables, such as asparagus.
What you need: High-protein meals that will stop your stomach from growling without wrecking your fight to maintain a healthy weight.
How to get it: Fish containing omega-3 fatty acids are not only helpful in warding off cardiovascular disease, but they're also diet-approved. Try to incorporate whole grains to get figure-friendly fiber.