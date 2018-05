1 of 10 Lynne Berney

Lynne Berney, 39

I started smoking when I was in college and waiting tables at night. Everyone would sit in the corner at break time and smoke, so I started just to fit in. That was when I was about 18. It developed into an addiction, of course.



During my smoking years, I got married and had a baby. My husband hated that I smoked and got to the point that he didn't want to kiss me because of the taste of my mouth. I so regret that I exposed my beautiful daughter to that filth when I was carrying her.



The day I decided to quit for good was my 30th birthday. I decided that I wanted to be able to say "I only smoked when I was in my 20s." I quit by using the patch and praying—a lot. Also, I put the patch in hard-to-get-to areas so I couldn't rip it off easily when I had a craving. I also told myself that those patches were expensive and I wasn't wasting them!



I am almost 40 years old and so much happier now. I have more money in my pocket and get plenty of kisses from my husband!