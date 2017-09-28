10 Fitness Products That Boost Your Workout—and Support Breast Cancer Research

We’re all about finding ways to raise awareness for breast cancer. Whether it’s walking in support of those who have it or spreading the word about its early symptoms, we want men (yes, men!) and women to be knowledgeable about breast cancer. After all, it affects about 1 in 8 U.S. women.

One simple way to support the cause? Buy products that contribute part or all of their proceeds to breast cancer research. Here, we’ve rounded up ten fitness products that will boost your sweat sessions and raise funds for breast cancer charities at the same time. Talk about a win-win. Happy shopping!

