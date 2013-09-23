Easy As Pie: 5 Summer Pie Recipes

Sometimes you have to splurge and enjoy a delicious dessert. These summer pies—all for about 300 calories a serving—keep the calories in check as you scoop up every last luscious bite.
Orange-Chocolate Mousse Pie Low-fat cream cheese and gelatin make the creamy base to this calorie-conscious chocoholic's dream. The healthy dose of semisweet chocolate, gentle pour of Grand Marnier, and subtle citrus undertones will have you leaving the table feeling satisfied—not stuffed.
With cherries in season, there's no excuse not to throw them in this delicious pie. They're tart and tasty, and they may even protect against heart disease and diabetes. Some pie connoisseurs prefer sour cherries, but the editors love the way sweet ones work in this filling. And at less than 300 calories and 10 grams of fat, this recipe is 100% guilt free.
What's light, chocolaty, and low-cal? This great make-ahead dessert. The meringue-like filling uses chocolate, brown sugar, and whipped topping to create a cool treat. Though it needs to chill at least four hours, this pie is well worth the weight. Plus, it's great for entertaining.
Vitamin C–rich mango makes the base for this slightly spicy pie. Crystallized ginger and brown sugar lends the mango filling a sweet, peppery bite. The simple crust is homemade and provides the perfect flaky texture to the sweetened mango base.
With the same creamy texture, but less than half the fat of regular cheesecakes, this cheese pie will melt in your mouth. Using fat-free cottage cheese and vanilla yogurt, it's easier to indulge in this dessert knowing you aren't straying from your healthy eating habits. Plus, the antioxidant-rich strawberry sauce makes a tasty topping.