Four Weeks to Great Legs

Score stronger, leaner, more amazing legs with this 12-minute strength workout based on trainer Jewel Elizabeth’s ROCK SOLID: LEGS class, taught at Equinox Fitness Clubs in New York City.
Do 1 set of moves after another, circuit-style, then repeat the circuit 1–2 more times. Do this workout 3–4 times a week and add fat-blasting cardio, and you’ll ditch up to 2 inches from around each leg in 4 weeks, plus give your butt a boost.
Energy squat
(for quads)
A. Stand with feet wide, knees and toes turned out, and arms out to the sides and paralell to the floor. Lower into a plié squat; knees should be aligned above ankles. Raise your right heel, and pivot to the left on your right toe. Drop into lunge position, bringing arms together in front of your chest and parallel to the floor.
B. Return to forward-facing plié squat, then straighten legs and lift arms overhead. Return to starting position, then repeat on the opposite side; that’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps.
Skater lunge
(for outer thighs)
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees and toes turned out, and arms out to sides and parallel to floor. Keeping hips square, place right foot diagonally behind you, heel lifted. Lower into a lunge; don’t let the front knee go past toes. Return to starting position. Do 16 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
The lean
(for inner thighs)
Return to Skater’s Lunge position, with your right foot back. Bend sideways at the waist, reaching your right arm up and left arm down and back toward your right calf (as shown). Return arms to starting position. Do 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Geisha squat
(for glutes, abs)
A. Standing with feet and knees pressed together and hands in prayer position, push hips back and squat down; don’t let knees go past your toes.
B. Keeping your lower body still and facing forward, squeeze inner thighs together and rotate upper body and head to the right, touching right elbow to right knee. Turn to face forward again (still squatting), then repeat to the left; that’s 1 rep. Do 12 reps.
Burn it off! To shave inches and fat off your legs, do at least 30–45 minutes of interval training (walk, run, elliptical, swim, bike, skate) 3–4 times a week, alternating 3 minutes of moderate effort with 2 minutes of intense effort.
