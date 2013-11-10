Holiday Cake Makeovers

Recipes for four delicious cakes, perfect for any and all holiday festivities.
November 10, 2013
Peppermint ice-cream cake
Don't skip dessert because you're worried about holiday weight gain. Simple modifications, like using low-fat dairy products, to your favorite recipes will cut extra calories while satisfying your sweet tooth.
You’ll love starting a new (and guilt-free) holiday tradition with this festive cake. Egg substitute and low-fat ice cream cut the saturated fat and cholesterol by more than half, making this frozen treat much healthier for your heart.
You won’t feel guilty about indulging in this classic dessert. Using low-fat cream cheese and replacing butter with egg whites in the cookie-crumb crust reduces total calories by one-third and slashes fat to less than half the traditional recipe.
Instead of using high-calorie icing, the orange marmalade creates a rich, moist topping to this decadent layer cake. Using low-fat dairy products and egg whites keeps fat and cholesterol in check. To add some depth to the icing, we added sour cream to the whipped topping as a mild complement to the tangy orange marmalade.
Traditional recipes often call for more than two sticks of butter. Cut out fat and calories by swapping in low-fat buttermilk and vegetable oil instead. Spices like cinnamon and cloves add flavor and can improve your health without adding calories.