Conquer the Mall

Sip and shop
Combat overheated stores with your own stash of water or iced tea—in a Sigg Maharadsha bottle ($24.99). Made of lightweight aluminum, it’s better for you than plastic bottles, which can leach the possibly toxic bisphenol–A.
Keep your various shopping lists straight—and in one place—with Graphic Image’s A to Z Lists ($21.25). This cheery leather booklet is small enough to slip into your pocket and bright enough to easily find in a big handbag.
Where did I park?
Never forget where your car is again. Just use your cell phone to snap a photo of your parking area as soon as you get out of your car, suggests Dan Jasper, spokesman for the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Be sure to get the sign that marks where your space is in the picture. No camera phone? Text the info to yourself.
Ache relief
The crowds, the lines, the noise—it’s a perfect storm for a raging headache. No worries: Just bring along your favorite remedy in this easy-to-stow Oo La La Pill Box from Karyn Cantor ($18).
Music therapy
Waiting in lines is a whole lot more bearable when you’re listening to your favorite tunes. Download up to 240 songs in a thumb-size iPod Shuffle ($49 for 1 GB), clip it on, and you’re ready to go!
Back savers
Cut down on bulky shopping bags and save your back, too, with Envirosax Reusable Bags ($8.50 each; $37.95 for a set of five). These polyester bags weigh almost nothing, hold as much as two regular plastic bags, and are waterproof.
