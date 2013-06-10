Americans love their potatoes; in fact, the average American consumes about 130 pounds of them each year, according to the USDA. Potatoes by themselves are loaded with vitamins and minerals, but they are a perfect staple for other healthy (and delicious) recipes. Read on to learn quick ways to spice up your spuds.
Try a new take on sweet potatoes by adding a little bit of spice. With enough protein and fiber to fill you up, you can eat this as a side dish or mini–meal.
This traditional casserole topped with gooey marshmallows and crunchy pecans gets trimmed down just in time for the holidays. Using half-and-half instead of butter adds a touch of creamy richness with just one-third the fat and less than half the calories of butter.
These peppery sweet potatoes complement a variety of roasted meats, and just one serving supplies all your daily vitamin A and one-third of your daily vitamin C. Baking them at high heat ensures a soft interior and slightly crisp and caramelized exterior without all the added fat of frying. Leave the skins on for added fiber.
Instead of a salty green bean casserole, try this low-sodium crowd-pleaser for brunch or dinner. A bonus with this dish is that you can make the casserole ahead of time—assemble and refrigerate it until time to bake. Sprinkle the cornflakes over the casserole just before baking.