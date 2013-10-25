Halloween Candy to Pick or Skip

1 of 7 Getty Images

Healthy Halloween

When Halloween rolls around, I'm not about to buck tradition. Can you imagine giving trick-or-treaters raisins instead of candy? I'd be booed out of my apartment building!



Still, some choices are better than others. Instead of picking treats made of little more than sugar and artificial coloring, go for ones with natural ingredients—like chocolate and nuts. Because of the protein hit from the nuts, they'll satisfy you more.