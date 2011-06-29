How to Dress Slim

June 29, 2011
Dress Slim at Work

A slim-fit button-up shirt tucked into a high-waisted skirt elongates your torso instead of accentuating your midsection. Pair it with a cropped jacket to give this classic style a modern twist.

Brooks Brothers shirt, ($90), Newport News pencil skirt ($40), Spiegel Signature jacket, ($69), Sacco Ginger pumps ($185)

Dress Slim for a Party

A sundress with a gathered waist (which lets the skirt flow over, not cling to, your tummy) is slimming and comfortable. Mix it up with a metallic heel.

J. Crew Juliet dress ($180), Rafe Lucy plat­form pumps ($265)

Dress Slim for a Dinner Out

A slightly longer, fitted T-shirt smooths your middle, while a structured jacket accentuates the narrowest part of your waist.

Theory blazer and pant ($355 and $225, respectively), J. Crew short-sleeve crew-neck T-shirt ($20), Rafe Essex Sophie flats ($225)

