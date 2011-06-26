Survive Cocktail Party Season

Health.com
June 26, 2011
It's party time

Is a rapidly filling holiday calendar already giving you anxiety? Take the stress out of the social circuit with these great finds.
Clutch this

No need to pack a separate dress bag if you’re going out after work: This fun (and gloriously inexpensive) metallic bag works as a makeup case during the day and party clutch at night. Scallop Edge Cosmetic Bags from Bath & Body Works ($5 to $10, depending on size).

 

Go-to gift

Not sure what to bring the host? Don't stress—wine is always a hit. For an extra-special thank you, we like the 2006 pinot noir from Pali Inman Olivet Vineyard in Sonoma ($48), which is nicely balanced, with a hint of lavender and bit of spiciness.

 

Cuter comfort shoes

Who says party shoes can't be gorgeous and comfy? The festive snakeskin Katherine Flat from Rafe (in Smoke, $250) has a roomy square toe and just enough of a heel to give your feet the support they need.

 

Pig-out prevention

Have the right pre-shindig snack and you won’t be tempted by the rich hors d’oeuvres. Our number-one pick: the organic Lärabar JoCALAT Chocolate Cherry bar ($2). Its 4 grams of protein will fill you up for 190 calories.

 

 

Get ready to mingle

Dab Bodhi Balm from Buddha Nose ($20) onto your temples for instant calm. Frankincense, juniper berry, and other essential oils help melt muscle tension and end-of-day brain-fry.

 

Instant 'do

No time to make your hair party-ready? Pull your look together in two seconds flat with a Quilted Ponytail Holder from L. Erickson ($14 each). The quilted design is a nod to Chanel…only much, much cheaper.

 

What to drink and what to skip

Go for it:                  Calories:
White wine spritzer     72
Rum and cola             110
Gin and tonic             114
Red wine                    125

Run from it:             Calories:
Cosmopolitan              271
Daiquiri                       278
Martini                        326
Margarita                    336

 

Hangover be gone

Overdid it last night? In addition to water, drink juice (the fructose helps your body metabolize the alcohol faster) and a sports drink (to replace electrolytes and B vitamins).

 

 

 

