How to Help a Loved One Cope With Breast Cancer

Health.com
June 29, 2011
1 of 12 123rf

Emotional aid

Provided by AOL Health

Knowing how to respond to a friend or family member who's been diagnosed with cancer is tough. You want to help, but you don't know how. That's why we went to Sally Kydd, PsyD, psychologist, author of Intimacy After Cancer (Big Think Media, 2006) and a breast cancer survivor, who offers her insight into helping your friend or family member through this difficult time.
Advertisement
2 of 12 Istockphoto

Do check your emotions

Often, many thoughtless or hurtful comments are made because people haven't thought about how they feel about cancer. Before you talk to this person, ask yourself how you feel about cancer and review your past experiences with others who have been diagnosed.
3 of 12 Istockphoto

Do listen

Often, people, especially women, process issues through conversation, which is why it's important to be an active listener and let this person talk. Show that you're listening by asking questions like, "Is this what you mean?" or paraphrasing what this person's saying. Just don't step in to offer advice or opinions. Right now your ears are more important than your words.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Istockphoto

Do be there for that person

"The isolation of a cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, especially initially," Kydd says. Make an effort to be there for this person. Offer, for instance, to accompany her to doctor appointments. Often, it's tough to digest all of the information from doctors and nurses and having a friend there can help gather information and ease anxiety.
Advertisement
5 of 12 Istockphoto

Do something concrete

Don't wait for this person to take you up on your offers to help. "It's easier for people who are sick to accept kindness in action, such as baked lasagna, versus calling friends for help," Kydd says. For instance, before you go to the store, call and ask if she and her family need anything. Or, confirm a date to bring her dinner.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Fotolia

Don't compare

Everybody who's diagnosed with cancer will not have the same experience, which is why you shouldn't compare Aunt Jane's cancer to this person's. After all, everybody has different medical histories and different life experiences, and comparing illnesses does nothing to help your friend or family member.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Fotolia

Do show affection

People who have been diagnosed with cancer are processing so many emotions, including depression and loneliness. Hearing that someone cares for them could provide a huge lift for their spirits. "Even just a gentle touch speaks volumes to a person who's feeling alone," Kydd says.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Fotolia

Do focus on the person

Regardless of the cancer diagnosis, she's still the same person you've always known, and while she might want to talk about her fears and illness occasionally, it shouldn't dominate your conversations. Relive happy moments with her and do things together that you and she have always enjoyed like watching funny movies or playing cards.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Istockphoto

Do offer support for family

The person who's diagnosed with cancer isn't the only one struggling. So, too, are spouses and kids, which is why you shouldn't forget about them. Ask how they're doing, and if appropriate, do something concrete for them, too.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Istockphoto

Don't ignore her

The word cancer might scare you, but ignoring the person who's been diagnosed because of your own fears or concerns is the worst thing you can do. Even if all you do is send a note, let that person know you care and are thinking about her.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Istockphoto

Do continue intimacy

If you are the partner of someone diagnosed with cancer, it is important to keep being intimate. Intimacy here refers to the whole picture—from holding hands and hugging to laughing together and saying "I love you." And yes, even sex. Even if this person's not feeling up for sex, you can still make him or her feel valued and loved through other intimate actions.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Istockphoto

Don't say "cheer up"

Trite comments like "stay positive," no matter how well intended, don't help. "This person needs to process the full range of emotions, rather than focusing on being up all the time," Kydd says. If, though, you suspect depression, mention to a nurse or doctor at the next appointment that your friend seems more down than anticipated.

More from AOL Health:
Lower Your Risk
Warning Signs
Risk Factors

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up