Reinvent Your Rear

Lie face-up with knees bent and right heel on a towel. Extend hands by sides, and reach left leg straight up from hip. Pressing down with your right heel, lift your hips and lower back a few inches off the floor.
Heel slides: Part 2
Keeping hips raised, slide right foot out until knee is almost straight. Slide heel back to starting position. Do 10–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Trainer tip: Take this exercise down a notch by placing both heels on towel, hip-width apart, then sliding legs in and out together.
Dancer rear strengthener
For outer thighs, butt
Sit with knees bent to 90 degrees and soles of feet together; move bent right leg behind you. Rock forward, placing hands on either side of left knee and lifting right leg 1–2 inches off floor. Press right heel back, then return to bent-knee position, keeping leg lifted. Do 10–15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Sliding side lunges
For inner thighs, hamstrings, butt
Stand on towel with right foot turned out to side; place left heel in front of arch of right foot. Keeping weight over left leg, bend left knee to 90 degrees and slide right leg out along the side-back diagonal. Straighten left knee, and slide right leg back to starting position. Do 12–15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Clean sweep lunges: Part 1
For hamstrings, butt, thighs
Start with feet together and right foot on towel. Bend left knee to 90 degrees, and slide right leg back to a shallow lunge. Sweep right leg across the body behind you to the left, keeping toes on the floor.
David Martinez (all)
Clean sweep lunges: Part 2
Sweep leg right. Lift foot a few inches off floor, then lower it again and sweep back to center. Return to starting position. Do 12–15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Trainer tip: To add a challenge, hold a 5–8 pound dumbbell in each hand.
