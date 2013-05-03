Reinvent Your Rear

4 of 6

Sliding side lunges

For inner thighs, hamstrings, butt



Stand on towel with right foot turned out to side; place left heel in front of arch of right foot. Keeping weight over left leg, bend left knee to 90 degrees and slide right leg out along the side-back diagonal. Straighten left knee, and slide right leg back to starting position. Do 12–15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.