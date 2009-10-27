7 Coffee Break Eats Under 70 Calories

Organic Crumpet

1/2 Tea-N-Crumpets Organic Crumpet with 2 teaspoons cranberry fruit spread

56 calories
Chocolate truffle

1 Starbucks dark chocolate espresso truffle

60 calories
Maple cookies

5 Moravian maple leaf, maple and brown sugar cookies from Salem Baking Co.

63 calories
Chocolate-dipped orange

1/2 Bissinger's chocolate-dipped orange

60 calories
Pistachios

17 Pistachios

68 calories
Coffee stick

1 Rademaker dark chocolate mint coffee stick

16 calories
M&M's

6 Pieces M&M's raspberry almond premiums

60 calories

