The first two tests, which confirmed that my tumor was malignant, didn’t hurt. But the radioactive shot, which allowed my surgeon to locate and biopsy a first row of lymph notes, felt like an injection of acid. It was the only moment in the entire year of treatment that anything really hurt.In the St. Vincent’s CCC recovery room, Dr. Bernik brought great news: Nothing had spread to the nodes under my arms. This was early stage cancer—stage IIa out of IV. But because my tumor was large (3 centimeters) and quick-growing, I needed chemotherapy and radiation. My tumor was estrogen- and progesterone- receptor (ER/PR) positive, meaning the hormone replacement drug I was takinggrowth. So I stopped it.The surgery was outpatient. After the good news, a nurse presented me with a woven basket full of cookies and treats. I took a pill for something I don’t remember because I was transfixed by the cookies. The nurse said I would throw up (which I did, the only time, into a nicely designed barf bag). She also warned me that my pee would be blue (which it was).