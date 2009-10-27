Workout Moves for a Gorgeous Body

2 of 4

Ball pull-in

For core, chest, and shoulders



A. Kneel with stability ball in front of you, then walk hands forward, rolling up on the ball until it’s beneath your shins and your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet.



B. Keep upper body stationary, and pull ball in toward chest with both legs. Return to extended position to complete 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps, resting for 30 seconds between sets.



Trainer tip: Keep your chin tucked throughout the move. For an extra challenge, target the muscles on the sides of your stomach by twisting your right knee toward your left side (and vice versa) when you pull the ball in.