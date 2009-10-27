Workout Moves for a Gorgeous Body

Lie on your left side on the floor with the ball between your calves. Support your head with your left hand and balance yourself with your right hand on the floor in front of you. Squeeze the ball between your legs, slightly lifting your left leg off the floor.
Hold for a second, then relax; that’s 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps, resting up to 30 seconds between sets; repeat on your right side.
Ball pull-in
For core, chest, and shoulders
A. Kneel with stability ball in front of you, then walk hands forward, rolling up on the ball until it’s beneath your shins and your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet.
B. Keep upper body stationary, and pull ball in toward chest with both legs. Return to extended position to complete 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps, resting for 30 seconds between sets.
Trainer tip: Keep your chin tucked throughout the move. For an extra challenge, target the muscles on the sides of your stomach by twisting your right knee toward your left side (and vice versa) when you pull the ball in.
Ball squat with front raise
For butt, thighs, and shoulders
A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides, pressing a stability ball between your lower back and a wall.
B. Keeping the ball pressed against the wall, squat until thighs are nearly parallel to the floor and lift arms in front of you to shoulder height. Hold this position for 2–3 seconds, then lower your arms and return to standing. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps, holding the last rep in each set for 10–15 seconds, and resting for 30 seconds between sets.
Trainer tip: For more of a challenge, hold a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand or a 10-pound medicine ball with both hands throughout the move.
Ball push-up
For chest, core, and triceps
Kneel with stability ball in front of you, then walk hands forward, rolling up on the ball until it’s beneath your thighs. (Your body should be in a straight line, with hands directly beneath your shoulders.) Bend your arms and lower your body until your nose almost touches the floor. Straighten your arms to complete 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps, resting for 30 seconds between sets.
Trainer tip: To protect your back, don’t let your hips sag. Mastered this move? Try it with the ball beneath your shins instead of your thighs.
