Top 7 Natural Cold Remedies: Do They Work?

Vitamin C

Vitamin C may be the most studied of the available alternative remedies. Again, study results have been mixed, but experts seem to more strongly support vitamin C than other remedies. Even the purported benefits of Airborne may have more to do with its vitamin content than other ingredients.



"There's nothing intrinsically wrong or right with the product," says Steve Gardner, litigation director for the Center for Science in the Public Interest. "It's an extraordinarily expensive vitamin-C delivery system. If there's any benefit, it may be from the vitamin C, which for some people might reduce the severity or duration of a cold, but won’t prevent one."



The recommended everyday intake is 75 milligrams per day for adult women and 90 milligrams per day for adult men. Dr. Leopold recommends that people with colds take a gram or so of vitamin C several times a day, depending on what other medical conditions they may have.