Healthy Gifts for the Selfless Friend

By Rozalynn S. FrazierFrom Health magazine

Warning: Mor Emporium Soap Bars ($16 each) are so beautiful, the recipient may not want to unwrap them.

In the bag

Replace her beat-up bag with Lands’ End Patent Leather Medium Tote ($80), a roomy colorful carry-all.

Lucky charm

Practical types will love that the Daisy Marc Jacobs Solid Perfume Charm Necklace ($35) doubles as a solid-fragrance dispenser—the scent: a blend of grapefruit, gardenia, and musk.

Next page: Glam glow