8 of 8 Istockphoto

What you should know before you go

In a 2003 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, 48% of patients with plaque psoriasis achieved complete remission after treatment at the Dead Sea. But the results lasted for only about three months.



According to small studies done in the 1990s, bathing in the Blue Lagoon for three hours a day for several weeks helped psoriasis, especially when combined with daily UVB therapy. Studies on the treatments at Mavena and La-Roche Posay have also found encouraging results.



But it's not entirely clear what factors are responsible when visitors find relief. "Just being out in the sun is beneficial for psoriasis," says Michael Traub, ND, a naturopathic physician in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. "Certain types of mineral baths can also be beneficial, but I'm not sure it's been demonstrated how much of the effect is from the bath compared to being outdoors." And conditions such as psoriasis and eczema can be exacerbated by stress, so rest and relaxation may help.



"If you have the money, and if it's going to help you get out of the rat race and focus on healing, it can be a good thing," says Barry I. Resnik, MD, who runs the Resnik Skin Institute in Aventura, Fla. "Taking people out of their stress-filled lives often serves to clear them."