30-Minute Workout, No Gym Required

September 04, 2014
Feel the burn
Who has time to burn megacalories? You do! This speedy workout from Equinox instructor Lashaun Dale, based on her popular Cardio Bootcamp & Sculpt class, will blast up to 350 calories in just under 30 minutes, and you’ll build strength while you’re at it. Do this routine just three times a week to drop winter weight. (Planning a beach vacation? Add a brisk 45-minute walk on alternate days to burn another 250 calories a day. You’ll toast more than 2,000 calories a week!)
Jumping jacks
Do jumping jacks for 2 minutes.
Side lunge
Stand holding 5- to 8-pound dumbbells. Step right leg out to side and bend knee to 90 degrees, reaching hands down on either side of right foot. Push off right foot to return to standing with right foot directly in front of left foot, arms sweeping up with palms facing in. Repeat on left side with left foot stepping behind right as you return to center; that’s 1 rep. Do 24 reps, then switch lead legs and repeat.
Dancing squat
Stand with right foot forward, a 5- to 8-pound weight in left hand. Squat; touch weight to floor as right hand lifts. Stand, lift left knee, touch right hand to right left in front of you. Squat then stand; touch right hand to left foot behind you; that’s 1 rep. Do 24 reps; switch sides and repeat.
Line hops
Step or hop sideways over a stretched-out jump rope for 2 minutes.
Tipsy bridge and lift
Lie on your back, feet hip-width apart, flexed left foot on a yoga block or telephone book, right foot on the floor. Keeping shoulders and head neutral and abs tight, lift hips so your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Lower down, then lift right foot, bringing knee in toward chest. Return foot to floor; that’s 1 rep. Do 24 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Biceps and arm circles
Stand with legs slightly wider than hip-width, a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, elbows bent and palms up. Keeping spine straight, squat and circle left hand up and in toward your shoulder in a circular motion (as if beckoning someone toward you); reverse to lower hand. Do 16 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Fast feet
Step quickly forward and backward over a stretched-out jump rope for 2 minutes.
Triceps with a twist
Lie on back with knees bent, a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in right hand lifted so weight is over shoulder. Let knees fall left while bending right elbow until end of weight touches floor near ear. Straighten right arm while lifting hips, legs, head, and shoulders. Lower gently down. Do 24 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Roll over and sit up
Start lying on stomach, chest lifted, arms stretched overhead, legs straight. Roll to right onto your back, bending knees slightly and bringing arms halfway down; curl up to sitting position as arms move back overhead. Curl back down, and roll back over onto stomach. Do 16 reps, then switch directions and repeat.
Cross crawl
Cross crawl
Raise your arms, then lift left knee and bring right elbow down to meet it. Repeat on opposite side; alternate for 2 minutes, moving as quickly as possible. You’re done!