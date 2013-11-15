Secrets to a Fresh, Fast Thanksgiving

Health.com
November 15, 2013
1 of 10

Healthy Thanksgiving made simple

Using all fresh ingredients doesn’t have to mean days spent in the kitchen. Here, how to use what’s in season for a simple, incredibly tasty whole-food spread.
Advertisement
2 of 10

Cheese plate with seasonal fruit

A cheese plate is an easy and impressive way to welcome guests. Set up a tasty spread in no time using this combo of autumn fruits and pungent cheeses:

Bunches of Champagne grapes, fresh figs, Seckel pears

Cheese options:
Bûcheron (or Brie), Humboldt Fog (or blue cheese), Farmstead Cheddar, Gorgonzola dolce, herb-covered goat cheese
3 of 10

Sour Cream and Caviar Topped Purple Potatoes

These elegant potatoes take little time to make and are a slim 15 calories a pop.

Get the recipe!
Advertisement
4 of 10 Antonis Achilleos

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

This creamy soup is light on calories but rich in antioxidants. Serve it in mini pumpkins.

Try this recipe: Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
Advertisement
5 of 10 Antonis Achilleos

Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions

Champagne and a touch of sugar bring out the sweetness in these vitamin C–packed cipollini onions.

Try this recipe: Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions
Advertisement
6 of 10

Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Using whole, fresh cranberries makes all the difference in this sauce. 

Get the recipe!
Advertisement
7 of 10

Brussels Sprouts With Prosciutto and Walnuts

Prosciutto and walnuts add extra flavor and crunch to the bold taste of Brussels sprouts.

Get the recipe!
Advertisement
8 of 10

Simple Herb-Roasted Turkey

This succulent turkey is infused with the flavors of fresh herbs and aromatic vegetables. Quick tip: Choosing a small fresh turkey will slash your prep and cook times.

Get the recipe!
Advertisement
9 of 10

Cornbread, Sausage, and Herb Stuffing

Homemade cornbread gets toasted for a truly artisanal stuffing.

Get the recipe!
Advertisement
10 of 10 Antonis Achilleos (all)

Rustic Apple Galette

Not great with pie dough? The beauty of this easy tart is that the crust doesn't have to look perfect.

Get the recipe!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up