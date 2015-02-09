5 Healthy Snacks for People With (or Without!) Diabetes

3 of 6 Fotolia

Homemade popcorn

Popcorn is high in fiber, and when made from scratch is an all-natural food without additives and artificial flavorings. Pour 1 tablespoon of mild-flavored oil such as canola into a heavy-bottomed medium-large pot. Cover the bottom of the pot with 1/2 cup of popcorn kernels spread in a thin layer. (If the kernels are too crowded, not all of them will pop.) Cover the pot and heat on medium, shaking the pot every minute or so until all of the kernels have popped. Take care not to cook too long, which could scorch the popped kernels. Sprinkle the popcorn with any of the following: 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon allspice, or 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese. Serving size: 1 cup.



Nutritional information—Calories: 40, Total Carbohydrate: 5.8 g (2%), Dietary Fiber: 1.0 g (4%), Sugars 0.1 g