The Ultimate Tummy Toner

Low Hover

Start in modified plank position, supporting your weight with your forearms and the balls of your feet; your body should be in a straight line from your feet to your head. Hold this position for 30 seconds, then bend your left knee and lower it to the mat beneath your right knee. You should feel this part of the move in the muscles on your sides (known as your obliques). Straighten your left leg to return to the starting position. Repeat with your right leg; alternate legs for 30 seconds.



Trainer tip: Make sure you don’t arch your back or let your tummy droop while you’re doing this move.