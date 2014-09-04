The Ultimate Tummy Toner

Lie on your back on a mat, and place your hands behind your head. Bend your knees and lift your feet off the floor, pointing your toes toward the ceiling. Contract your abs and curl up your tailbone, slightly lifting your lower back off the mat. Return to starting position, and repeat for 1 minute.
Trainer tip: Raise and lower your tailbone slowly to best target your lower abs.
Side Twist - A
A. Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Raise both arms out to your sides and bend elbows to 90 degrees, pointing your fingertips toward the ceiling. Extend your left foot to the side, and twist your torso so your left arm is in front of you and your right arm is behind you.
Slide Twist - B
B. Twist your torso back toward the left, and raise your left knee toward your chest. Continue this motion for 45 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.
Trainer tip: Keep your abs tight throughout the move.
Pilates T-Stand - A
A. Sit on the floor or a mat with your left leg extended and right leg bent, right foot tucked under your left calf. Shift your weight onto your right hip, and put your right hand on the mat for support. Lift your hips and place your right knee on the mat. Raise your left hand toward the ceiling so that your upper body is shaped like a T.
Low Hover
Start in modified plank position, supporting your weight with your forearms and the balls of your feet; your body should be in a straight line from your feet to your head. Hold this position for 30 seconds, then bend your left knee and lower it to the mat beneath your right knee. You should feel this part of the move in the muscles on your sides (known as your obliques). Straighten your left leg to return to the starting position. Repeat with your right leg; alternate legs for 30 seconds.
Trainer tip: Make sure you don’t arch your back or let your tummy droop while you’re doing this move.
