7 Frosty Treats Under 75 Calories
7 Frosty Treats Under 75 Calories
Health.com
June 02, 2013
1 of 7
Watermelon Chiller
Watermelon Chiller (four ounces of
Naked Juice Watermelon Chill
blended with ice and a splash of lime juice). It tastes like a cocktail, but contains healthy B vitamins.
69 calories
2 of 7
Ice Cream
I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream—in moderation. Three sample spoonfuls of
Cold Stone Creamery
ice cream (flavors, from left, cotton candy, pistachio, and strawberry)
14 calories
3 of 7
Cherry Snow Cone
Eat like a kid again! Cherry snow cone.
60 calories
4 of 7
Mango Sorbet
Plenty of satisfying, mango flavor, without the added calories. 1/4 cup
Ciao Bella Mango Sorbet
.
54 calories
5 of 7
Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich
This dessert is low fat, but simply delicious. Half of a
Skinny Cow Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich
.
70 calories
6 of 7
Frozen Yogurt
Got a chocolate craving? This organic frozen yogurt will definitely do the trick. 1/4 cup
Stonyfield Farm After Dark Chocolate Organic Nonfat Frozen Yogurt
.
50 calories
7 of 7
Frozen Grapes
Try this spin on your favorite fruit. 10 frozen grapes sprinkled with two teaspoons of sugar.
67 calories
