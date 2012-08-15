Skinny-Up Breakfast Tips From Bethenny Frankel

3 of 4 Webstockpro

Whip up healthier French toast

For each slice of whole-grain bread, dredge in a mixture of beaten egg whites plus 1 teaspoon of your favorite extract (lemon, almond, etc.) and a drop of Stevia sweetener; soak bread on both sides. Cook a few minutes on each side in a nonstick pan; drizzle with maple syrup and top with fruit.