Look Totally Toned in Just One Month

3 of 4

Triceps Dip

for triceps, shoulders, and abs



A. Sit on the edge of a chair or bench with palms on the seat of the chair. Using your arms to support your weight, slowly extend your legs until your butt is off the chair and your body makes a straight line from your heels to your head.



B. Keeping your legs straight, bend your arms, point your elbows behind you, and lower your body until your butt is about 1 1⁄2 feet off the ground. Straighten your arms to complete 1 rep. Do 15 reps.



Trainer tip: If this move is too challenging at first, try it with your knees bent to 90-degree angles.