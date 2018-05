Mozart, anyone? As a rule, background noise is distracting, though relaxation music has an element of white noise to it, so the proof is in the eye (or, in this case, ear) of the beholder. Dr. Rapoport notes, "Music takes the mind off worrying, so it's viewed as a relaxation technique. Overall, it may do as much harm as good. If it relaxes you then yes, it's a good thing." It should be noted that if troubled sleepers have tried over-the-counter therapies and continue to wake up tired, they should see a doctor. They may suffer from an undiagnosed sleep condition like obstructive sleep apnea , in which a person's airway collapses while sleeping.