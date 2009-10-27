Beat the Morning Rush

Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 8

The key to serenity

The Magnetter Key and Letter Holder by Umbra ($13) answers the age-old question: "Where did I put my keys?" Hang it by your door, then toss your key ring onto the magnetic surface and watch it stick.
Advertisement
2 of 8

Breathe away stress

Try this quick calming move from Nancy Zi, author of The Art of Breathing. Sit upright, rest your hands in your lap, and relax your shoulders. Close your eyes and imagine a lotus bud in your lower abdomen blooming as you inhale deeply; imagine it closing as you exhale slowly. Repeat.
3 of 8

Weather report

The Wireless 5-Day Forecaster Alarm Clock ($100) gives you real-time weather updates, so you’ll know if you need to bring a sweater.
Advertisement
4 of 8

Better bag

Always searching for your tote—and the important stuff in it? The bold red Avon It Girl Bag ($30) is almost impossible to lose. And if you usually waste two-thirds of your life searching for your cell phone and lipstick, you’ll especially love knowing they're tucked safely in the front pockets.
Advertisement
5 of 8

Tea time

Before the house erupts into chaos, sip a soothing cup of African Solstice Red Herbal Tea ($24 for 20 infusers). Rich in antioxidants, the delicious blend of red tea leaves, fruit, and vanilla lets you sneak in a spa moment—and a health boost.
Advertisement
6 of 8

Take-out lunch

We love the pop-out spoon built into the Aladdin Micro Lunch Bowls ($9). Bonus: Unlike other insulated containers, these are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Advertisement
7 of 8

Makeup to go

For quick makeup, stash the Smokey Rose Wallet by Pop Beauty ($42) in your bag. It has 12 eye shadows, four blushes, two lip glosses, and a handy dual-ended makeup brush.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Francesco Mosto (all)

Get it together

Swimming in a sea of class lists, PTA announcements, and soccer schedules? Put it all in the Mom Agenda Kitchen Folio ($32.95). It comes with 24 sleeves, so you can store everything and not waste another minute looking for a permission slip.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up