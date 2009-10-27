Beat the Morning Rush

Try this quick calming move from Nancy Zi, author of The Art of Breathing. Sit upright, rest your hands in your lap, and relax your shoulders. Close your eyes and imagine a lotus bud in your lower abdomen blooming as you inhale deeply; imagine it closing as you exhale slowly. Repeat.
Always searching for your tote—and the important stuff in it? The bold red Avon It Girl Bag ($30) is almost impossible to lose. And if you usually waste two-thirds of your life searching for your cell phone and lipstick, you’ll especially love knowing they're tucked safely in the front pockets.
Tea time
Before the house erupts into chaos, sip a soothing cup of African Solstice Red Herbal Tea ($24 for 20 infusers). Rich in antioxidants, the delicious blend of red tea leaves, fruit, and vanilla lets you sneak in a spa moment—and a health boost.
Take-out lunch
We love the pop-out spoon built into the Aladdin Micro Lunch Bowls ($9). Bonus: Unlike other insulated containers, these are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Makeup to go
For quick makeup, stash the Smokey Rose Wallet by Pop Beauty ($42) in your bag. It has 12 eye shadows, four blushes, two lip glosses, and a handy dual-ended makeup brush.
Francesco Mosto (all)
Get it together
Swimming in a sea of class lists, PTA announcements, and soccer schedules? Put it all in the Mom Agenda Kitchen Folio ($32.95). It comes with 24 sleeves, so you can store everything and not waste another minute looking for a permission slip.
